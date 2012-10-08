GM to add 1,500 information tech jobs in Michigan

Oct 8 General Motors Co said on Monday it will create 1,500 jobs at a new software development center in Michigan as part of the U.S. automaker's previously announced plan to shift information technology work back into the company.

GM said it will hire the software developers, database experts, analysts and other IT positions over the next four years for the office in Warren, Michigan. It is the second of four software development centers GM plans to open, following one it announced last month in Austin, Texas.

In July, the Detroit automaker said it would reverse years of outsourcing IT work. GM now outsources about 90 percent of its IT services and provides the rest in-house, but it wants to flip those figures in the next three to five years.

The IT overhaul is spearheaded by GM Chief Information Officer Randy Mott, who outlined the plan to GM's 1,500 IT employees in June. The former Hewlett-Packard Co executive believes the moves will make GM more efficient and productive.

GM, which has not disclosed the cost or savings of its strategy, plans to cut the automaker's sprawling list of IT applications by at least 40 percent and move to a more standardized platform. GM will also simplify the way it transmits data.

In July, GM said as part of its plan it would shift from 23 data centers worldwide to just two, both in Michigan.