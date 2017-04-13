GM to add 1,100 jobs in California over 5 yrs at automation unit

WASHINGTON, April 13 General Motors Co
said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California
over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its
self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax
credits.
The largest U.S. automaker said it is investing $14 million
in a new research and development facility in San Francisco that
will more than double its current space. GM acquired Cruise for
$1 billion in March 2016 as part of its effort to build
autonomous vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)