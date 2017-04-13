版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 14日 星期五 05:34 BJT

GM to add 1,100 jobs in California over 5 yrs at automation unit

WASHINGTON, April 13 General Motors Co said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax credits.

The largest U.S. automaker said it is investing $14 million in a new research and development facility in San Francisco that will more than double its current space. GM acquired Cruise for $1 billion in March 2016 as part of its effort to build autonomous vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐