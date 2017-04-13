UPDATE 1-GM to add 1,100 jobs in California over 5 years at self-driving unit

| WASHINGTON, April 13
WASHINGTON, April 13 General Motors Co
said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California
over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its
self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax
credits.
The largest U.S. automaker said it is investing $14 million
in a new research and development facility in San Francisco that
will more than double its current space. GM acquired Cruise
Automation for $1 billion in March 2016 as part of its effort to
build autonomous vehicles.
GM is testing more than 50 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles
with self-driving technology on public roads in San Francisco,
the Detroit metropolitan area and Scottsdale, Arizona.
"Running our autonomous vehicle program as a startup is
giving us the speed we need to continue to stay at the forefront
of development of these technologies and the market
applications," said GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in a
statement.
When GM acquired Cruise in 2016, the company had been
working to develop hardware and software that could be installed
in a vehicle to enable the car to pilot itself on a highway,
without the driver steering or braking.
Traditional auto companies have been making major
investments in ride-sharing and technology companies as industry
executives worry that the century-old business of building and
selling cars that people drive themselves may shift rapidly in
the coming years.
California has aggressively courted companies to invest in
self-driving research and development. A state filing said GM
had 485 direct employees in California last year and will have
more than 1,640 by 2021.
"GM’s investment is further proof that California is leading
the nation in the design, engineering and deployment of
autonomous vehicles,” said Panorea Avdis, director of the
California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic
Development.
