GM will rehire 500 workers in Michigan slated for layoff

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
WASHINGTON, March 15 General Motors Co plans next year to rehire 500 workers at a Michigan assembly plant who are to be laid off in May, citing increased demand for larger vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.
GM said last week it planned to lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan. The company is moving production of the GMC Acadia to Spring Hill, Tennessee, from Lansing, where it will build just two models, the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.
GM said when it begins full production of the new versions of the two models in 2018, it will "bring back approximately 500 jobs to give the company flexibility to meet market demand for the new crossovers." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.