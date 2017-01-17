General Motors says to invest additional $1 bln in U.S.

Jan 17 General Motors Co said on Tuesday
it would invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories,
moving some production from Mexico.
The investments are in addition to the $2.9 billion the
automaker announced last year, GM said.(bit.ly/2iJ9xw0)
GM and other automakers have been criticized by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump for building vehicles in Mexico
that are imported into the United States.
On Jan. 3 Trump threatened to impose a "big border tax" on
GM for making some of its Chevrolet Cruze compacts in Mexico.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)