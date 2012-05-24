GM Korea head says won't shift production to Europe

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
BUSAN, South Korea May 24 The head of General Motors' South Korean unit said on Thursday that the U.S. automaker has no plans to transfer production of some Chevrolet vehicles from South Korea to Europe.
"We have no plans at all in moving any single unit to (be) mainly produced here to be produced in Europe. There is no approved plan at all," Sergio Rocha, president and CEO of GM Korea, told reporters.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.