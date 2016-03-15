Lyft and GM roll out car rental program to attract more drivers

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 14
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 Drivers for ride-hailing
app Lyft will no longer face the imperative of owning a car
under a rental program launched on Monday with General Motors Co
.
The initiative is the first to come out of a two-month-old
partnership between the automotive giant and ride service
upstart, and is Lyft's latest move to get more drivers on its
app as it continues to trail ride-hailing behemoth Uber.
To kick off the program, GM will provide a fleet of 125
Chevrolet Equinox cars to drivers in Chicago by the end of the
month, the companies said.
"We have now made car ownership optional on both sides of
the market," said Lyft President and co-founder John Zimmer.
Passengers don't need to own a car if they use Lyft, he said,
and now drivers do not need to own a car to work for it.
Drivers can rent the cars for up to eight weeks. Depending
on how many rides drivers complete, the cost will range from $99
a week plus 20 cents per mile to free for drivers who complete
at least 65 trips a week, Zimmer said.
The Express Drive program will also roll out in Washington,
D.C., Boston and Baltimore by midway through the year, the
companies said. Lyft and GM will pay for maintenance and
insurance.
Lyft had more than 150,000 applicants from the four cities
who were not approved to drive because their cars did not meet
requirements such as having four doors.
Zimmer said there is no revenue sharing between the
companies, but declined to offer more details about the
program's financial structure.
Lyft has tried car rentals before, in October rolling out a
program through Hertz. Uber also offers car leasing and rental
programs.
The program with GM is part of a $500 million investment the
auto giant made into San Francisco-based Lyft in January.
The partnership's larger focus, however, is to develop an
on-demand network of self-driving cars, an area of research that
tech companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Uber
Technologies Inc and auto-makers including Ford Motor
Co have devoted resources to in recent years.
Both companies say the rental car program is the first step
toward building a network of autonomous vehicles because it will
establish the infrastructure to house, maintain and organize a
large fleet of cars.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Richard Pullin)