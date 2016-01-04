UPDATE 2-GM invests $500 mln in Lyft, sets out self-driving car partnership

* General Motors to invest $500 mln in ride-sharing service
Lyft
* GM, Lyft to develop on-demand network of self-driving cars
* Lyft says raises $1 bln in latest funding round, valuing
it at $5.5 bln
(Adds consultant comment, link to Breakingviews column)
By Steve Trousdale
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 General Motors Inc
said on Monday it will invest $500 million in Lyft Inc and laid
out plans to develop an on-demand network of self-driving cars
with the ride-sharing service.
The biggest single Detroit-Silicon Valley crossover deal to
date comes as automakers work out how to respond to the rush of
technology companies such as Apple, Alphabet and Uber - Lyft's
biggest rival - to control cars of the future and likely reshape
the global auto industry.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker's investment accounts for half of
Lyft's latest $1 billion fundraising round. It is one of GM's
biggest investments in another company and the largest single
cash injection to date by a traditional automaker into a young
technology firm.
The two companies said the partnership was based on the
shared view that self-driving cars will first reach consumers as
part of a ride-sharing service, rather than vehicles owned by
drivers.
"We think our business and personal mobility will change
more in the next five years than the last 50," GM President Dan
Ammann said in an interview with Reuters.
The partnership will tap into GM's work on driverless cars
and Lyft's software that matches drivers and passengers and
calculates routes, to create a network of cars that would
operate themselves and be available on demand.
The two companies did not set out a timeline to get the
on-demand network up and running, but said they would
immediately offer Lyft drivers short-term rentals of GM cars.
The announcement came as Toyota Motor Corp and Ford
Motor Co said they would adopt the same software to link
smartphone apps to vehicle dashboard screens.
Toyota and Ford, two of the world's biggest automakers,
invited rival car companies to join them to counter the push by
Apple, Alphabet, Tesla Motors Inc and others into
self-driving cars, or what the industry calls autonomous
vehicles.
Major automakers are trying to prevent Silicon Valley from
dominating the future of self-driving cars and ride-sharing, and
are also investing as a way to see whether Lyft and Uber are on
the way to making money, said Matthew Stover, automotive analyst
with Susquehanna Financial Group.
"The only way to understand the implications and viability
of this business model (Lyft and Uber) is to become an
investor," said Stover.
Last month, Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields said the No. 2
U.S. automaker would explore the ride-hailing business with a
fleet of specially designed Transit vans at its Dearborn,
Michigan campus.
GM CEO Mary Barra last fall said that while Apple and Google
- now called Alphabet - are pushing to dominate dashboard
displays with their software, automakers still control "the
platform" of the vehicle itself.
GM's Ammann, who will join Lyft's board as a part of the
deal, said both companies had a "really common view of the
future." Lyft President John Zimmer said the "culture and vision
are very alike" in both GM and Lyft.
The deal heralds a wave of alliances of varying forms
between automakers and Silicon Valley companies as both try to
capture new business as transportation evolves, said Xavier
Mosquet, the U.S. auto practice leader at Boston Consulting
Group in Detroit.
"In the next 10 to 20 years, (transportation) will be one of
the biggest areas for electronic and software investments,"
Mosquet said. He expects ride-sharing driverless vehicles to
develop first in big cities such as Singapore, London and New
York, probably between 2022 and 2025.
Lyft said the latest $1 billion fundraising round included
Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm of Saudi billionaire
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, which put in $100 million.
Other investors included Janus Capital Management, Japanese
online retailer Rakuten Inc, Chinese ride-hailing
service Didi Kuaidi and Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
Kingdom and Alwaleed are major investors in U.S. tech
companies. Together they own more than 5 percent of Twitter Inc
.
Lyft said the latest funding round valued it at $5.5
billion, cementing its status as one of Silicon Valley's
much-prized 'unicorns,' or companies worth more than $1 billion
without going public. Lyft does not publicly disclose its
financial performance, but media reports have suggested it is
not profitable, like many tech startups.
Lyft is locked in a fundraising race with rival ride-hailing
app Uber Technologies Inc. Lyft said it has raised a
total of $2 billion since August 2013. Uber is reportedly in the
midst of a $2.1 billion funding round that would value it as
high as $64.6 billion.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by
Bill Rigby)