GM tests magnesium sheet metal to take weight out of cars

DETROIT Oct 23 Engineers and scientists at
General Motors Co believe they have made a big step
toward the expanded use of magnesium in vehicles by heating the
lightweight metal so it can be formed into precise, rigid shapes
needed for auto parts.
Die-cast magnesium is commonly used in cars and trucks for
steering wheels and other parts. What is new, said GM metals
researcher Jon Carter, is the ability to form magnesium sheets
to make inner panels of doors and trunk lids.
GM is starting slow, but eventually the expanded use of
magnesium can take a significant amount of weight away from cars
and trucks, Carter said.
Magnesium is 75 percent lighter than steel and 33 percent
lighter than aluminum, said GM engineer Paul Krajewski.
"Magnesium will allow us to reduce the weight of certain
sheet metal panels and thereby improve fuel efficiency and
handling and overall performance," Carter said in a telephone
interview.
It is more difficult, Krajewski said, to form lightweight
metals such as aluminum than it is to stamp out auto parts by
using steel. It is difficult still to form magnesium sheets into
the intricate shapes needed for inner panels on cars and trucks.
GM will conduct a production run of 50 vehicles to be bought
by consumers in the fourth quarter, but Carter would not
indicate the model or models that will test the expanded use of
magnesium this year.
Carter and Krajewski said the goal of taking weight out of
vehicles is largely due to the more stringent U.S. fuel economy
standards to go into effect in coming years.
By 2020, magnesium will be able to take out 15 percent of
the weight of a vehicle, leading to fuel savings of 9 percent to
12 percent, according to the U.S. Automotive Partnership.
Forming magnesium sheets into auto parts by heating them to
842 degrees Fahrenheit (450 degrees Celsius) is a slow process.
Eventually, Carter said, GM researchers want to test the use of
alloys in the process that will allow magnesium sheets to be
reshaped at lower temperatures, and eventually, at room
temperature.
So the use of magnesium in GM vehicles will be small in the
near-term, but may expand as researchers and engineers speed the
process.
GM has patents on the process for heating magnesium and for
making it more resistant to corrosion. The company plans to
license the technology to allow auto-parts suppliers to produce
the magnesium inner panels, according to GM spokesman Kristopher
Spencer.