GM to cut 20 executive jobs in product development revamp

DETROIT, July 25 General Motors Co will cut 20 executive jobs in global product development in a restructuring that the largest U.S. automaker said will speed up decision-making.

GM also created the role of vice president of product programs, which will be held by Doug Parks. He previously worked on development for GM's electric cars, including the Chevrolet Volt.

The changes, effective Aug. 1, will "remove a layer of management," GM said Wednesday.

In the new structure, each product program will be led by a executive chief engineer who will report directly to Parks. Each engineer will lead a vehicle from inception to production and track costs, quality and the competitive landscape.

Previously, each vehicle program was led by three people -- a vehicle line executive, director and chief engineer.

GM is trying to change its corporate culture, which has been characterized by slow decision making and bureaucracy -- and blunted the automaker's earnings.