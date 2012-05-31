UPDATE 1-GM signs on as Manchester United's auto sponsor

By Ben Klayman
DETROIT May 31 The world's largest automaker
has jilted America's Super Bowl for the global variety of
football.
General Motors Co has signed on as the automotive
sponsor of the world's most popular soccer club, Manchester
United, in an attempt to cement Chevrolet as a global brand.
Terms of the five-year deal, announced in Shanghai on
T hursday, were not disclosed. GM is hoping to piggyback on
Manchester United's fan base of an estimated 659 million people
to boost its Chevy brand, especially in such growing Asian car
markets as China, where the soccer club has 108 million fans.
"If our aspirations are to build global icon status for
Chevrolet ... soccer far and away is the world's biggest sport,"
Paul Edwards, GM executive director of global marketing
strategy, said in an interview. "Manchester United stands head
and shoulders above the other teams in terms of scale, brand
value and their legacy in the sport."
The announcement comes about two weeks after GM said it
would drop ads both on Facebook, due to low consumer
impact, and during next year's Super Bowl broadcast, as the
projected price tag -- $4 million per 30-second spot -- was too
high. .
GM has also consolidated its ad agencies globally in a move
expected to save $2 billion over five years.
GM's global marketing chief, Joel Ewanick, said he is
squeezing costs in his budget where he can, but overall spending
is not declining.
"There are no sacred lines in the budget," he said at the
company's Detroit headquarters. "Everything's got to prove to
have value, including Facebook.
"You can't say 'Yes' to everything," Ewanick added. "It's
something we need to do from time to time to let people know the
bar is not open."
The new sponsorship is part of GM's effort to improve its
international marketing, which makes up about two-thirds of the
overall marketing budget and has not been as strong as those of
its rivals, Ewanick said. He added, however, that despite
dropping plans to advertise during the Super Bowl, GM will
remain one of the largest TV advertisers during National
Football League games.
Edwards dismissed talk that GM was simply cutting costs and
lacked a coherent marketing strategy. "They're just normal
course-of-business decisions that we make with any traditional
media outlets."
Edwards said other changes in marketing would be announced,
but declined to provide details -- except that the focus now was
on soccer. "There is a cadence of big global decisions coming
forward," he said.
Edwards said the Manchester United sponsorship deal shows GM
is shifting its investments where they can do the most good for
Chevy brand awareness and sales.
Starting on Friday, Chevy will be one of almost 30 corporate
sponsors for Manchester United, replacing Audi as
the English soccer club's auto sponsor. Audi had been the team's
auto sponsor since April 2004.
Under the deal, the Chevy bow tie will appear on signs,
scoreboards and player benches in the soccer club's stadium as
well as on backdrops and chairs during interviews, GM said.
Chevy dealers globally also will be able to use the Manchester
United logo at their stores.
Separately, Chevy also will sponsor two Manchester United
matches in China this summer -- dubbed the Chevrolet China Cup.
GM is a market share leader in China, which remains a key growth
market for the U.S. automaker.
Manchester United's larger sponsorship deals with insurance
broker Aon, whose name appears on the team jerseys, and
with sportswear maker Nike net it between $30 million
and $40 million per year, according to sports marketing firm
Navigate Research.
GM spent an estimated $170 million to $175 million on U.S.
sponsorships, festivals and causes last year, down from $185
million to $190 million in 2010, according to IEG, a unit of WPP
that tracks such spending.
GM spent $1.1 billion on U.S. ads last year, ranking it
behind only Procter & Gamble Co and AT&T Inc,
according to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media, also owned by WPP.
Overall, GM's spending on advertising rose 5.2 percent last
year to $4.48 billion, according to the automaker' s annual
report.
Edwards pointed out that Manchester United's TV audiences
easily outpace those of the Super Bowl, which annually ranks as
the most watched TV program in the U.S. market with more than
100 million viewers.
Manchester United's 2011 Champions League final against
Barcelona was watched by about 350 million people, and even the
average game draws 50 million globally, according to club
officials.