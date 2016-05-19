GM expands car-sharing service to Boston, Chicago, Washington

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 General Motors Co said it was expanding its car-sharing service Maven to Boston, Chicago and Washington D.C., nearly four months after the service was launched.
The app-based service has already started offering 30 vehicles at over 15 sites in Chicago for $8 per hour, including gas and insurance, the automaker said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1XmPqRD)
The service will be launched in Washington D.C. next month and in Boston this summer.
GM launched the service in January with small fleets in Ann Arbor, Michigan and in Chicago, New York, Frankfurt and Berlin.
The company has also invested $500 million in ride-sharing service provider Lyft Inc. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter