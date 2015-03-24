UPDATE 4-GM to make next-generation Chevrolet Cruze in Mexico

(Add GM Korea spokesman comments, background on Korean plant)
By Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Ben Klayman
MEXICO CITY/DETROIT, March 23 General Motors Co
will build its next-generation Chevrolet Cruze compact in
Mexico, the company said on Monday, as automakers look to expand
in the Latin American nation to take advantage of low labor
costs and free trade agreements.
GM will invest $350 million to produce the Cruze at its
plant in Coahuila, as part of the $5 billion investment in its
Mexican plants announced last year.
GM will continue manufacturing the model in Lordstown, Ohio.
GM so far has identified only three plants that will make the
next-generation Cruze, including in China.
A GM spokesman in the United States said the company's
assembly plant in Gunsan, South Korea, will continue building
the current Cruze model to meet demand in domestic and export
markets. As part of a new wage deal last summer, GM agreed to
build the next-generation Cruze in Korea starting in 2017, in
about-face for the automaker.
GM executives have voiced concerns about what they said were
higher labour costs in Korea, where the automaker has run into
problems with its workers. A
Automakers are looking to move to Mexico for its low labor
costs and access to the U.S. market. Toyota is
finalizing plans for its first passenger car assembly plant in
Mexico, people familiar with the matter previously said.
Volkswagen recently announced a $1 billion
investment in its Puebla plant.
It is the first time the Cruze will be made in Mexico, a GM
spokeswoman in Mexico said, and production will be mainly for
the domestic market. The Cruze is currently imported to Mexico
from GM's plant in South Korea, she said.
A GM Korea spokesman said the move would not have a major
impact on the production of next-generation Cruze, as export
volume from Korea to Mexico are small.
In 2014, 7,870 Cruzes were sold in Mexico, down nearly 15
percent from the year before, according to data from the Mexican
Association of Automobile Distributors and the Mexican
Automotive Industry Association.
A union official at GM Korea said workers were evaluating
the impact of the Mexican plant on its production. He said the
Gunsan plant, which has a maximum capacity of 270,000 vehicles a
year, plans to produce only 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles this year
as a result of reduced exports to Europe.
GM has encountered tensions with its South Korean workers.
In April 2013, then GM CEO Dan Akerson angered union workers
in Korea ahead of annual labor talks when he warned the
automaker could shift operations from South Korea in the longer
term due to rising tension with the North. Union activists in
South Korea in the past have threatened "a war" if output was
shifted from their plants.
The GM spokesman in the U.S. declined to say whether added
Cruze production in Mexico meant that the Coahuila plant's
capacity would expand or was simply shifting among models it
builds.
Eleven plants globally make the current Cruze model but
some, including a plant in Australia where GM is shutting down
assembly operations, will not build the next generation model,
he said.
