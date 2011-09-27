GM's OnStar drops proposed policy changes

Sept 27 General Motors Co's (GM.N) OnStar has dropped a proposed change in policy that would have allowed it to collect customer data even after drivers discontinued the service, the company said on Tuesday.

OnStar, known for connecting drivers to live operators for directions or to summon emergency help after an accident, began telling customers by email late last week that it would be making changes to its privacy policies.

At that time, OnStar said starting in December it planned to collect data from people who discontinued the service unless they specifically asked for the connection to be severed.

Speed, location and other data from global positioning system satellites are among the details that would be collected, raising potential concerns from privacy advocates and Democratic senators.

"We realize that our proposed amendments did not satisfy our subscribers," OnStar President Linda Marshall said in a statement. "We regret any confusion or concern we may have caused."

The statement added that if OnStar offers the option of a data connection after a driver cancels the service, it would only be if the customer chooses that option. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)