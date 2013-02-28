版本:
Opel revamp deal expected this week - German union

HAMBURG Feb 28 German union IG Metall expects to strike a deal this week with General Motors' Opel unit over the restructuring of the carmaker's German operations.

"We are just about to reach an agreement," said a spokesman for IG Metall on Thursday.

The negotiations, which started initially in June and were supposed to be concluded by the end of October, could be concluded on Thursday but may an extra day, according to the union spokesman.
