China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HAMBURG Feb 28 German union IG Metall expects to strike a deal this week with General Motors' Opel unit over the restructuring of the carmaker's German operations.
"We are just about to reach an agreement," said a spokesman for IG Metall on Thursday.
The negotiations, which started initially in June and were supposed to be concluded by the end of October, could be concluded on Thursday but may an extra day, according to the union spokesman.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.