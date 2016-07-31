German authorities clear Opel diesel engines - report

FRANKFURT, July 31 Germany's Federal Office for
Motor Vehicles has approved diesel engines of General Motors'
Opel unit, after initial doubts about whether the engine
control software was permissible, weekly Bild am Sonntag
reported.
Engines of the 2.0 CDTI type which are built into Insignia,
Cascada or Zafira branded cars have been cleared, the paper
reported.
Opel had no comment while the Federal Office for Motor
Vehicles was not immediately available for comment.
A German investigating committee earlier this year
shortlisted 30 car models which showed suspiciously high levels
of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for further testing after
Volkswagen admitted it cheated U.S. emissions tests
by installing software capable of deceiving
regulators.
Among the carmakers under scrutiny was Opel which had
admitted that its Zafira model includes engine software that
switches off exhaust treatment systems under certain
circumstances.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Adrian Croft)