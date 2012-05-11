German state premiers vow to fight Opel job losses

FRANKFURT May 11 Politicians from German states
with Opel factories on Friday warned General Motors they
would unite to fight job losses resulting from the restructuring
of its European operations.
The state premiers of Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia,
Rhineland-Palatinate and Thuringia said in a joint statement GM
would face a united front against plant closures in Germany and
that GM should let Opel export globally.
GM has said Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall,
which posted a first-quarter loss of $256 million, need to be
overhauled, stoking workers' fears of plant closures.
Opel's labour leader said a deal with management over
cutbacks could be achieved in two to three months.
"We will not let the German sites be divided,"
Rhineland-Palatinate state premier Kurt Beck said.
GM previously said Cadillac and Chevrolet would be global
brands, "flanked" by Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall
as regional brands.
The four heads of regional states said GM should "no longer
call into question Germany as an Opel production site", but
stopped short of making specific threats or offering any aid.
GM infuriated German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
in 2009 when it halted the sale of Opel, deciding instead to
keep it, after Berlin had spent months cobbling together a deal
and pledging financial guarantees to see through a sale to
Canada's Magna International in a bid to safeguard
German jobs.
Workers, which in Germany have considerable sway over
strategic decisions at larger companies, have demanded that jobs
and plants be preserved.
General Motors has pledged not to close plants before the
end of 2014.
The automaker's alliance with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
in particular has triggered fears among workers that
it would result in job cuts.