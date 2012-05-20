Labour rep says Opel prepares plant closure-magazine

FRANKFURT May 20 A German labour representative at General Motors' Opel unit told a magazine he would present evidence at an assembly on Monday that the company has been secretly preparing what would amount to the closure its Bochum plant.

The works council head at Opel's plant in the city of Bochum, Rainer Einenkel, told weekly WirtschaftsWoche that Opel's management has for months been preparing to shift production of the Zafira compact van away from Bochum.

Without the Zafira, the Bochum plant - located in Germany's rust-belt Ruhr region devastated by coal mine closures - is widely seen as having slim chances of survival.

Opel's Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke is due to address Bochum workers on Monday over GM's efforts to return its European operations to profit after more than a decade of losses.

GM opted last week to build the next generation of its Astra compact in Britain and is expected to halt production of the model at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany.

This raised speculation that production in Bochum, one of four German Opel plants, would be moved to Ruesselsheim to improve capacity use there, leaving Bochum in danger of closure.

"We have gathered additional evidence of preparations for production of the Zafira in Ruesselsheim and we will confront Mr Stracke with these on Monday," Bochum works council head Einenkel was quoted as saying by WirtschaftsWoche on Sunday in an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.

An Opel spokesman told Reuters that CEO Stracke strongly denies that such preparations have been made.

A closure decision for Bochum would be one of the most dramatic so far as Europe's carmakers look to restructure or consolidate in response to more than four years of falling demand and profits.

The Bochum plant employs around 3,100 and has a production capacity of around 160,000 cars a year.

The German state of North-Rhine Westphalia's Economy Minister Harry Voigtsberger and state premier Hannelore Kraft will also take part in the workers assembly on Monday.