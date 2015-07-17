UPDATE 2-GM's Opel to cut output at two German plants over Russia

* Opel to cut output at Ruesselsheim, Eisenach factories
* Carmaker will apply for subsidies under short-work
programme
* Opel originally planned to sell over 80,000 cars in Russia
(Adds comparison with ACEA forecast, VW June figures)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 17 General Motors Co's Opel
division is to cut production at two German factories as it
grapples with lost volume after exiting the plunging Russian
market.
GM had said in March it would idle its plant in St.
Petersburg and wind down the Opel brand in Russia, whose economy
has been hit by lower oil prices, a weaker currency and Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
Opel, which originally planned to sell more than 80,000 cars
in Russia this year, said on Friday it aims to shorten hours at
its main plant in Ruesselsheim and at a site in Germany's
eastern town of Eisenach.
"Inventories and related costs will be minimised with this
step," the carmaker said, after first-half Russian sales
plunged 73 percent to about 9,000 autos.
The plants in question produce the Adam Opel and Insignia
cars, targeted more at western European buyers.
Opel said on Friday demand in Europe was developing only
"moderately", though it remains confident of continuing a growth
trend of the past two years in 2015, after its pan-European
first-half sales rose 3 percent to 582,300 autos.
That contrasts with more bullish statements on the European
market from Volkswagen and from industry association
ACEA, which earlier this month upgraded its forecast for
European car sales to 5 percent growth.
Volkswagen on Friday reported "significant growth" in some
parts of Europe, with group sales in the region as a whole up
3.7 percent, despite a 40.9 percent drop in Russia, though sales
overall were dogged by downturns in China and Latin America.
Opel said it will apply for subsidies under the German
government's "Kurzarbeit" short-time work programme for about 25
working days in Eisenach and 15 days in Ruesselsheim, without
being more specific.
The scheme allows companies to preserve jobs by reducing
employees' hours when plant usage is low, with the government
compensating workers for part of their lost wages.
