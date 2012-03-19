Opel workers want management to start open talks

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
FRANKFURT, March Opel's 40,000 European workers called on the management of both the German carmaker and its parent General Motors to cease their "divide and conquer" policy and sit down with labour to hammer out a solution for the European business. Labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said management was not being "responsible" by rejecting the repeated efforts for negotiations.
In a statement on Monday, he said constructive talks should "start straight away based upon the provision of complete information on a realistic business plan up to 2016" and the development of a growth strategy for major non-European markets.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.