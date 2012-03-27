Car plants in balance as Opel board meets

FRANKFURT, March 28 The board of loss-making
European carmaker Opel meets on Thursday under pressure from
U.S. parent General Motors to stop the rot, with
thousands of workers in Germany and Britain fearing the closure
of their plants.
Economic weakness across much of Europe has hit car sales,
forcing makers to confront bloated fixed costs and a capacity
overhang in the sector that GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson
estimates at 10 plants across the continent.
Few in Europe have so far been closed; Opel's own Antwerp
plant, Fiat's woefully uneconomical Sicilian plant, and
the Trollhattan factory of insolvent carmaker Saab. Mitsubishi
is ending car production in its Netherlands facility by
year-end.
But Europe still has around 240 plants in 27 countries.
In the United States, Detroit's big three automakers - GM,
Ford and Chrysler, now partnered with Fiat - closed 13
plants between 2008 and 2012.
Though Opel has said no plants will go before the end of
2014, most expect the factory at Bochum in western Germany will
be earmarked for closure, along with one at Ellesmere Port, the
company's only remaining car plant in the UK, where the brand is
known as Vauxhall.
Opel is in discussions with its unions about measures to cut
costs, but talks could be broken off entirely should the
supervisory board vote on Wednesday in favour of concrete steps
to close factories.
"Opel Bochum's employees are rightly asking themselves,
'What happens after 2014?' Plant closures have not been taken
off the negotiating table, just the opposite," a statement from
the plant's works council said on Tuesday.
The Bochum plant directly employs about 3,100, but the works
council estimates its closure would cost 45,000 jobs when
related services companies and suppliers are added in.
Labour leaders, who make up half of Opel's 20-strong board,
plan to vote on Wednesday against any mid-term business plan
that foresees the outright closure of a factory.
Ellesemere Port employs about 2,100 plus 700 contractors.
Auto analysts expect a wave of plant closures across the
continent at other beleaguered carmakers, such as PSA Peugeot
Citroen, Renault and Fiat.
Action taken by Opel could be of particular significance for
workers at Peugeot, which has agreed a cooperation deal with GM
that is predicated upon each restructuring their European
operations and sharing platforms to cut costs.
Analysts estimate that Peugeot has an even greater need to
close down factories than Opel, in part because GM already
reduced its fixed costs by 20 percent during 2010 and 2011 with
the closure of the Antwerp plant and downsizing elsewhere.
Separately, the Opel board is expected to approve Alfred
Rieck as new sales chief, after Alain Visser accepted a new
position in Chevrolet's marketing.