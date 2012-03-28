UPDATE 4-Opel skirts plant closures to avoid labour brawl

* Opel's 20 supervisory board members meet in Germany
* Only rough outline of business plan presented -source
* No word on Opel plants at risk in Bochum, Ellesmere Port
* Willingness for wage concessions very low -labour leader
* GM partner Peugeot expected to close factories too
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, March 28 European carmaker Opel
avoided conflict with the unions on its board on Wednesday,
preferring to return to the negotiating table rather than ram
through thousands of job cuts in Germany and Britain.
Under pressure from U.S. parent General Motors to put
an end to years of heavy losses, a meeting of Opel's 20-member
supervisory board at its headquarters in Ruesselsheim lasted
most of the day only to adjourn without reaching any firm
decision over painful restructuring measures.
Instead, Opel emphasized that there had been consensus over
the importance of a lasting turnaround for GM's European
operations.
"All participants remain in agreement that Opel must operate
profitably, and take measures to increase revenue, widen margins
and reduce costs," the company said in a joint statement by GM,
Opel's management and its board, adding talks would continue.
Company sources had said prior to the meeting that it was
not clear whether management would go ahead with submitting a
mid-term business plan that includes plant closures, or focus on
less sensitive issues such as appointing a new sales chief.
According to one person who attended, Opel Chief Executive
Karl-Friedrich Stracke had not provided any specifics regarding
potential plant closures and gave only a "very rough plan that
needs a lot of work" over the next few months.
One source close to the board said plant closures would be
the elephant in the room even if they were not openly discussed.
Opel's top labour leader, Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug, argued in
an internal corporate newsletter that morale in the workforce
was very poor and the capacity to shoulder further cuts in wages
and benefits to help lower fixed costs was nearing an end.
"People are disappointed that the agreements reached with
management no longer appear to have any value today. The
willingness for further sacrifice is about as low as one can
imagine," he told the 'Opel Post' published on Wednesday.
As part of the last round of restructuring agreed in 2010,
employees committed themselves to cutting labour costs by 265
million euros ($352 million) annually over the next five years
-- including 177 million from its German workers alone.
Opel personnel chief Holger Kimmes shot back in the same
newsletter, warning that the 20,000-odd German employees had not
fully contributed their agreed share for the past two years even
though management lived up to its side of the bargain.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson and Opel Chairman Steve
Girsky have been pushing Opel CEO Stracke hard to lower the
company's breakeven point by shifting production from high-wage
countries in western Europe to emerging markets.
Though Opel has said no plants will go before the end of
2014, most expect the 50-year-old factory at Bochum in western
Germany will be earmarked for closure, along with one at
Ellesmere Port, the company's only remaining car plant in the
UK, where the brand is known as Vauxhall.
"We're not going to start trembling with fear just because
everyone is saying Bochum will be closed. We would almost be
insulted if they didn't threaten us," said one source close to
the plant's labour leader.
"GM won't announce any plant closure today, anyway, since
they'd be crazy to give up their trump card. The moment they say
which plants are safe, they can no longer play them off against
each other in the hopes of extracting concessions," he added.
Economic weakness has hit car sales in Europe, forcing
makers to confront high fixed costs and a capacity overhang in
the sector that GM's Akerson says equates to up to 10 plants.
Opel's own Antwerp plant, Fiat's woefully
uneconomical Sicilian plant, and the Trollhattan factory of
insolvent carmaker Saab, were shut down in the past two years,
and Mitsubishi is ending car production in its Netherlands
facility by year-end.
But Europe still has around 240 plants in 27 countries and
political resistance to plant closures has been strong. In the
United States, Detroit's big three automakers - GM, Ford
and Chrysler, now partnered with Fiat - closed 13 plants between
2008 and 2012.
IMPLICATIONS FOR PEUGEOT
Opel dealers such as Stefan Quary said the amount of time he
spends trying to assuage the fears of fleet customers in
particular showed the uncertainty was harmful for business and
needed to be addressed quickly.
"When you approach a customer with a leasing deal where we
offer to take the vehicle back after three years and replace it
with a new one, they ask whether Opel will still be around by
then, since they fear being stuck with depreciating assets on
their books," the managing director of Braunschweig-based
multibrand car retailer Duerkop told Reuters.
Quary nonetheless agreed that GM has little choice but to
better align its production base with its market share.
Meanwhile, Opel's European unions hope to gain support from
UAW boss Bob King joining the board, since he enjoys strong ties
to Chairman Steve Girsky and has praised Germany's tradition of
labour management in the past.
King, who attended Wednesday's meeting ahead of his official
start in June but declined to comment on the outcome when
contacted by Reuters, is trying to marshal support among German
workers to help UAW gain traction among the U.S. plants of
Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.
The stakes are high for Opel workers in Germany and the UK.
The works council in Bochum, where the Opel plant employs about
3,100 workers building the Zafira MPV, said closure would cost
45,000 jobs in total when related services companies and
suppliers are included.
"Opel Bochum's employees are rightly asking themselves,
'What happens after 2014?' Plant closures have not been taken
off the negotiating table, just the opposite," a statement from
the plant's works council said on Tuesday.
Detlef Holzhauer, a 61-year-old teacher from a school in
Bochum who visited the plant with his class on Tuesday, said he
had witnessed a steady erosion of jobs over decades.
"We've been coming here since 1979," he said. "Back in those
days, Opel had 16,000 workers here. That shows the scale of the
whole demise, and we've been watching it all happening."
Ellesmere Port employs about 2,100 plus 700 contractors.
Auto analysts expect a wave of plant closures across the
continent at other beleaguered carmakers, such as PSA Peugeot
Citroen, Renault and Fiat.
Separately, the Opel board approved Alfred Rieck as new
sales chief starting in July, replacing Alain Visser, who
accepted a new position in Chevrolet's global marketing
department. Former Vauxhall chief Bill Parfitt is expected to
serve as head of sales in the interim.