GM's Opel set to cut production in Germany-report

FRANKFURT Aug 22 Opel, the German unit of U.S.
automaker General Motors, is close to agreeing to stop
production at its factory in Ruesselheim for 20 days this year,
German radio station hr-iNFO reported, without saying where it
obtained the information.
GM lost $747 million on its European operations last year
and would be able to apply for subsidies under the German
government's short-work programme if management and workers
agree to shorten working hours.
The works council still has to approve the agreement, the
radio station said.
Under the plan the Ruesselsheim factory, Opel's main plant,
would be shut down for 10 days in September after Sept. 6 and
for 10 days in October and November, hr-iNFO said.
A spokesman for Opel declined to comment.
The company had said on Monday it was close to signing an
accord with workers to cut their hours at the Ruesselsheim and
Kaiserslautern plants, without giving details. The carmaker
employs a total of 16,500 workers at the two plants.
A pact to shorten the standard workday or week at the two
western German plants could be signed within the week, allowing
for implementation on Sept. 1, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.