GM's Opel sales chief quits after half year in job

FRANKFURT Jan 25 General Motors ailing
Opel brand is replacing sales chief Alfred Rieck, who is leaving
the company after nearly seven months in office.
Opel named its head of Opel's UK sister brand Vauxhall, the
43-year-old Duncan Aldred, as interim head of sales and
marketing on Friday.
"He's thrown in the towel," one person familiar with the
situation told Reuters earlier.
Before the 56-year-old Rieck came to Opel to head up its
sales and marketing operations in July last year, he was
President of Volkswagen's Skoda unit in China.