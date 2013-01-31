版本:
2013年 1月 31日

Volkswagen's Neumann named key GM exec and Opel CEO

FRANKFURT Jan 31 General Motors appointed Karl-Thomas Neumann as President of GM Europe and chief executive of its European unit Opel as of March 1, the company said on Thursday.

"Furthermore Neumann will be GM Vice President and a member of the GM Executive Committee. He will play a key role in the global leadership of GM," it said in a statement.

