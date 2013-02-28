版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 18:46 BJT

Opel unions agree to 2016 closure of Bochum - dpa

FRANKFURT Feb 28 Opel's labour unions will agree to demands from parent General Motors to close the vehicle manufacturing plant in Bochum, Opel's senior labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug told German newswire dpa.

GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky gave a deadline that unions have to sign off on a deal to restructure Opel's German operations by the end of February.

IG Metall had already signalled they would no longer stand in the way of a plant closure, resigned itself to negotiating the terms of such a decision.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐