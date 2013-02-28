Opel unions agree to 2016 closure of Bochum - dpa

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Opel's labour unions will agree to demands from parent General Motors to close the vehicle manufacturing plant in Bochum, Opel's senior labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug told German newswire dpa.
GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky gave a deadline that unions have to sign off on a deal to restructure Opel's German operations by the end of February.
IG Metall had already signalled they would no longer stand in the way of a plant closure, resigned itself to negotiating the terms of such a decision.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.