GM's Opel CEO not satisfied, sees signs of progress

FRANKFURT May 3 Opel, the loss-making European brand controlled by General Motors, is already seeing the first indications of an improvement in its business, its chief executive said in an internal letter sent to staff on Thursday.

"Although I am absolutely not satisfied with the business figures, I do see many signs of progress," Karl-Friedrich Stracke wrote in the letter obtained by Reuters.

"We have exceeded our plans for cost cuts in raw materials in the first three months. We could clearly improve the Astra's contribution margin to cover fixed costs and for Great Britain we have found in Banco Santander an attractive partner for vehicle financing," he continued.

Stracke added that Opel gained more than half percentage point of market share in Russia, its only major growth market outside Europe, to leave it with 2.8 percent in the quarter.

GM said earlier on Thursday that it swung to an underlying loss of $256 million in Europe for the first quarter, excluding extraordinary non-cash impairments, mainly due to a sharp drop in sales volumes.