Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT May 3 Opel, the loss-making European brand controlled by General Motors, is already seeing the first indications of an improvement in its business, its chief executive said in an internal letter sent to staff on Thursday.
"Although I am absolutely not satisfied with the business figures, I do see many signs of progress," Karl-Friedrich Stracke wrote in the letter obtained by Reuters.
"We have exceeded our plans for cost cuts in raw materials in the first three months. We could clearly improve the Astra's contribution margin to cover fixed costs and for Great Britain we have found in Banco Santander an attractive partner for vehicle financing," he continued.
Stracke added that Opel gained more than half percentage point of market share in Russia, its only major growth market outside Europe, to leave it with 2.8 percent in the quarter.
GM said earlier on Thursday that it swung to an underlying loss of $256 million in Europe for the first quarter, excluding extraordinary non-cash impairments, mainly due to a sharp drop in sales volumes.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS