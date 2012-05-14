REFILE-State help for Opel not an issue - German state PM

FRANKFURT May 14 State aid is not an issue in talks on the future of GM's European unit Opel, the premier of Germany's state of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, said on Monday.

He added that Opel's European headquarters in Ruesselsheim in the state of Hesse would not be closed.

"I am sure that the Opel site Ruesselsheim can be preserved," he said.

GM has said Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall, which posted a first-quarter loss of $256 million, need to be overhauled, stoking workers' fears of plant closures.

The automaker's alliance with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen in particular has triggered concern about the potential loss of jobs.

Opel head Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in a separate statement on Monday that shifting any development project to PSA would mean that PSA, in turn, would outsource a project to Opel's Ruesselsheim plant.