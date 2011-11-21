GM strengthens grip over ailing German unit Opel

FRANKFURT Nov 21 General Motors named its second highest-ranking executive as chairman of its struggling European unit Opel and named two further senior managers to its board, as the U.S. carmaker tries to steer its second biggest brand back to profitability.

GM vice chairman Stephen Girsky, a board member of Opel, will replace Nick Reilly with immediate effect at the head of the oversight body.

It also named GM International Operations president Tim Lee and GM's chief financial officer, Daniel Ammann, as new members of Opel's supervisory board.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)