Opel to stick to business plan despite new CEO

FRANKFURT, July 13 Ailing European carmaker Opel
will not need to draw up a new mid-term business plan following
a decision by parent General Motors to abruptly replace
Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke and appoint GM Vice
Chairman Stephen Girsky as interim CEO.
"This shift in leadership does nothing to change Opel's
commitment to its revitalization plan. Opel is a cornerstone of
GM's global operations and GM fully supports the current plan to
strengthen Opel and improve its operational competitiveness," a
spokesman for Opel said on Friday.