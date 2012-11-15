CEO Akerson tells Opel staff GM won't "cut and run"

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
FRANKFURT Nov 15 General Motors will neither sell its loss-making European unit Opel nor "simply close up shop and leave", Chief Executive Dan Akerson told more than 5,000 staff in the brand's headquarters in Ruesselsheim on Thursday.
"As global auto company, GM needs a strong design, engineering, manufacturing and sales presence in Europe. There's room for Chevrolet in Europe but Opel fulfills that role," he said in a copy of a speech.
"Recommendations that we "cut and run" show you that some people simply do not see how important Opel is to our success," Akerson said.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.