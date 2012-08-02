GM's Opel aims to cut costs, raise vehicle sales

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
FRANKFURT Aug 2 General Motors said it did not react to a deepening of the crisis in Europe quickly enough and said it was working hard to improve the profitability of German unit Opel.
"Part of that are reductions in production costs, raising vehicle sales and achieving higher profit margins," GM Europe President and Opel supervisory board Chairman Stephen Girksy said in a statement after GM published quarterly results on Thursday.
"We are also working hard to reduce unnecessary structures and bureaucracy," he said.
GM slumped to an operating loss of $361 million at its Europe unit in the second quarter from a year-earlier profit of $102 million. However, that loss was smaller than some analysts had expected, helping it post better than expected group profit.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.