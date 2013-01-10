版本:
GM says Opel not up for sale

EISENACH, Germany Jan 10 General Motors Co's European division Opel is not up for sale, Steve Girsky, vice chairman of the U.S. car maker, said on Thursday.

Parent GM will continue to invest in Ruesselsheim-based Opel, Girsky, who is also head of Opel's supervisory board, said at an event at the company's Eisenach, Germany-based plant.

