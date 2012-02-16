Opel workers want import of Korean SUVs stopped

FRANKFURT Feb 16 Labour leaders at Opel
called on parent General Motors to rethink importing to
Europe sport utility vehicles like the Opel Antara and upcoming,
smaller Mokka built in Korea, they said in a statement on
Thursday.
"In order to fully use the capacity of the European plants,
the planned import of Opel/Vauxhall vehicles from other global
regions to Europe needs to be reconsidered," said the Chairman
of the German Group Works Council Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug.
"It will be important to reduce material and product costs
and to expand access to foreign markets," he added.
Earlier, GM reported an adjusted operating loss of $700
million for 2011, which narrowed over the previous year's $1.3
billion.