GM's Opel in talks to shorten working hours

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
FRANKFURT Aug 16 General Motors' German unit Opel is in talks with worker representatives to shorten working hours at its main plant in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt, German daily Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.
"Due to the deteriorating market situation in Europe, management of Adam Opel AG is negotiating with the works council and (labour union) IG Metall over shortened working hours in Ruesselsheim," the paper cited the spokesman as saying.
"A result of the negotiations is to be expected shortly," he added.
The paper cited company sources as saying Opel was also considering shortened working hours at its plant in Kaiserslautern - another of its four German production sites.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)