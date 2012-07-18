UPDATE 3-GM's Opel names new finance chief, R&D head

* VW manager Michael Lohscheller replaces CFO Mark James
* Engineer Michael Ableson replaces R&D chief Rita Forst
* Management reshuffle comes day after interim CEO named
* Girksy looking to get rid of 2,400 Opel managers -paper
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, July 18 General Motors'
European unit Opel has named Michael Lohscheller, who helped
turn around Volkswagen's loss-making U.S.
operations, as its new chief financial officer as part of a
broader management reshuffle.
The 43-year-old German national will join Opel after four
years in the United States at VW where he was CFO of the
national sales operation, the company said on Wednesday.
He will start on Sept. 1, replacing Mark James.
The move comes a day after GM appointed Thomas Sedran, a
restructuring specialist, as interim chief executive of Opel,
and said it would redouble efforts to return the ailing European
automobile brand to profitability.
Opel said incoming CFO Lohscheller gathered key experience
managing finance, IT, purchasing and logistics over the past 20
years, working at companies including Mitsubishi Motors Europe
, Daimler and forklift truck maker
Jungheinrich.
Opel, which operates in the UK as Vauxhall, also promoted
its global vehicle line executive for compact cars, Michael
Ableson, to head of research & development, where he replaces
Rita Forst.
While Opel's finances are likely to continue to be in dire
shape, following an underlying loss of $256 million in the first
quarter alone, company sources could not readily explain why
Forst was leaving her post given the raft of 23 new models and
13 new powertrains scheduled for launch through 2016.
The departure of Forst and James means that five management
board members will have been replaced since the start of this
year. Even a new head of design was appointed last month. Only
the personnel and purchasing chiefs have been spared.
In a statement Stephen Girsky, GM vice chairman and GM
Europe president, said Lohscheller and Ableson would "help
accelerate the Opel Revitalisation plan".
Both appointees will need the approval of the supervisory
board at their next meeting, Opel said.
The reshuffle won't just affect top executives. German daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited two Opel board members as
saying some 500 senior managers -- many with salaries upwards of
100,000 euros -- would be offered severance packages.
Altogether Girsky is looking to get rid of 2,400 managers at
Opel, the paper added, citing the board members.
Opel could not be reached for a statement.
Separately, Volkswagen said in a statement that
Lohscheller's replacement would be Hardy Brennecke. The
38-year-old former sales controller for the brand's range of
light commercial vehicles has most recently been reporting
directly to the group's CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch on key projects.
"With his extensive experience in Wolfsburg, he also brings
the very needed element of having established strong networks at
headquarters, which are critical in communicating our progress,
and future opportunities at the appropriate times," Volkswagen
Group of America CEO Jonathan Browning said.
Brenneck will be responsible for the financial functions of
VW and Audi Brand Controlling, Group Controlling, Treasury,
Purchasing for the National Sales Company and Tax.