GM's Opel names new finance chief, R&D head

FRANKFURT, July 18 General Motors' German unit Opel said it has named Michael Lohscheller, 43, as its new finance chief, effective Sept. 1.

It also said in a statement on Wednesday that it has named Michael Ableson, 50, as the news head of research and development.

The move comes a day after GM appointed Thomas Sedran, a restructuring specialist, as interim chief executive of Opel, and said it would redouble efforts to return the ailing European brand to profitability.