GM's Opel CEO says labour talks on turnaround need months

FRANKFURT Feb 16 General Motors
loss-making Opel unit expects difficult negotiations with its
labour leaders will be a matter of months, not weeks, before an
agreement can be reached on how to turnaround the business.
"I expect this not to happen in a month or so, rather than
in a couple of months, that's at least how I see the timetable,"
Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke told reporters on
Thursday during a conference call.
Stracke said he aimed to raise the utilisation of Opel's
vehicle production capacity to a 100 percent on a three shift
basis.
He declined to comment on whether he intended to achieve
this either by taking capacity out -- for example by shutting
the Zafira plant in Bochum, Germany -- or shifting overseas
production of cars sold in Europe under the Chevrolets or Opel
to some of his underutilised factories.
"Our plants have been anticipated to be utilised three
shifts in the future and utilised at 100 percent," he said.
"It's too premature to say anything else on plant closures
or utilising (plants to build) Chevys in Europe, that's all part
of the discussions we're having right now with the unions and
works council," Stracke added.
The Opel CEO said there was a contractual obligation to
preserve existing plants until 2014 that he intended to honour.
GM has major vehicle manufacturing operations in Germany,
the UK, Poland and Spain.