版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 10日 星期一 23:11 BJT

Opel plant closure deals setback to labour talks

FRANKFURT Dec 10 Opel's refusal to save its Bochum car plant from closure has dealt a setback to restructuring talks with its German labour force, trade union IG Metall said on Monday.

"We are further away from negotiating an agreement than before. A deal is scarcely possible before Christmas, probably," said a spokesman for the union's regional chapter in North Rhine-Westphalia, home to the Bochum site.

An IG Metall committee will meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday to discuss how to proceed following the announcement that management saw no alternative to its plans to end vehicle production in Bochum in 2016.

It would be the first time a German carmaker has closed a vehicle plant in decades.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐