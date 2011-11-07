Opel chairman sees full capacity in Spain in 2013 -paper

MADRID Nov 7 Car maker Opel will resume full capacity at its Zaragoza plant in northern Spain when the latest generation of its Corsa model is built in 2013, the head of European operations for its U.S. parent General Motor Co told newspaper Expansion.

"The new generation of Corsa will be made in Spain and it will arrive that year (2013)," GM Europe President Nick Reilly said in an interview published on Monday. "GM's intention is to maintain the plant at full capacity."

Reilly said he expects GM Europe to reach breakeven in 2011 and post a profit next year, compared with a loss of $637 million in 2010.

"Opel's orders, like those of the rest of the car makers, are still very strong. Nothing indicates that we'll have a bigger crisis, even though the market is weak," he said.

Opel's workers are pushing GM to shift more production to Europe by making the next generation of several models there. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Holmes)