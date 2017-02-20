GM shares could climb 35 pct if it sells Opel- Barron's

Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could
climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its
European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets,
Barron's said on Sunday.
Last week, GM confirmed reports that it was in talks to sell
its Opel business to Paris-based PSA Group, which manufactures
brands including Peugeot.
If the deal goes through, it could net GM as much as $1
billion in cash, Barron's says, citing analysts. However, the
real value from the sale would come from offloading a
money-losing business and refocusing on operations in China,
Latin America and North America, it said.
Last year, GM reported a $257 million operating loss from
its Opel unit. Cutting away Opel could gain GM nearly $1 billion
in additional annual cash flow, on top of the immediate proceeds
from the deal, Barron's said.
It also said that investors might reward GM's stock because
the sale would demonstrate a willingness by Chief Executive Mary
Barra to focus on value-generating business.
Barron's added that, although GM is a cyclical stock and a
downturn in auto sales is widely expected in the near future,
its trough earnings per share will be better than many investors
expect, perhaps around $3 to $4.
GM shares are trading around $37.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)