Opel supervisory board approves turnaround plan

FRANKFURT, June 28 Opel, the ailing European arm of General Motors, took a key step towards returning the brand to long-term profitability, after its supervisory board voted in favour of a midterm business plan that included "massive" investments in its model range.

"The plan approved today paves the way for a strong future for Opel. GM stands behind Opel and supports management and labour," said GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky in a statement on Thursday.