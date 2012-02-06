UAW's Bob King to join board of GM's Opel - paper

FRANKFURT Feb 6 The head of the United
Auto Workers, Bob King, will join the supervisory board of
General Motors Co's struggling unit, Opel, in March,
marking the fourth new appointment to come out of Detroit
recently, a German newspaper reported late on Monday.
Handelsblatt wrote that King would be the first U.S. union
representative elected to a German carmaker's board in five
years after the UAW gave up its seat on Daimler AG's
board following the sale of Chrysler.
In November and in January, GM appointed three U.S.-based
top executives to Opel's board and named Vice-Chairman Steve
Girsky as head of the board in an attempt to stanch losses at
the subsidiary.
Both Opel and GM declined to comment, while the UAW had no
immediate comment.
Earlier on Monday, Opel said it appointed 47-year-old Thomas
Sedran as a new management board member responsible for
Operations, Business Development and Corporate Strategy.
Sedran is currently one of the heads of the European
automotive consultancy practice for AlixPartners and has worked
closely with Opel since 2009, the company said on Monday.