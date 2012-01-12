German union says no concessions for GM over Opel

DETROIT Jan 12 The regional boss of German union IG Metall said he was not in talks with General Motors over offering wage concessions from German workers at Opel in order to save jobs, as the loss-making European carmaker struggles to return to profitability.

"There are no discussions or negotiations over worker contributions. IG Metall just informed the company that no such negotiations would occur for the foreseeable future," IG Metall Frankfurt head Armin Schild said in emailed comments to Reuters on Thursday.

To offer individual companies some flexibility in a country where wage agreements are collectively negotiated, managements can strike a separate deal with labour delegates directly elected by their own employees.

The more comprehensive in scope, the more often these restructuring deals need to be eventually approved by the union's national leadership, which have to weigh the needs of the individual company against setting a precedent that could encourage managements at rivals to seek similar deals.

Reuters reported on Wednesday sources as saying organised labour was prepared to take a more pragmatic stance under Opel's incoming labour leader, Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug, and work together hand in hand with Detroit to cut costs.

In exchange GM would protect Opel jobs by moving production of Chevrolets destined for Europe from South Korea to local Opel plants, which would have the added benefit of hedging currency risk at a time when the euro is depreciating against most major currencies.

GM has been considering building Chevrolets on the continent to help achieve its growth target of doubling European sales volumes to about 1 million vehicles by 2016.

Akerson most recently floated the idea in an interview with Reuters Insider television in early December.

To view an excerpt of the interview, double click on: