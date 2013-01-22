German union says won't agree to Opel wage freeze

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
FRANKFURT Jan 22 German trade union IG Metall will not accept demands by the management of General Motors to freeze wages for Opel workers in Germany as long as the subsidiary posts losses.
In a statement published on Tuesday by the German works council at Opel, signed by a union negotiator, IG Metall ruled out agreeing to this wage freeze proposal from management.
"This would mean that Opel would not fulfil the industry-wide wage hike (in Germany) on a sustained basis and effectively no longer be a part of the industry-wide wage structure," the statement said.
GM expects Opel to break even sometime around the middle of the decade.
* Gemphire Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.3 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1yMht Further company coverage:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing