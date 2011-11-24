GM has fresh opponent in new Opel union leader

FRANKFURT Nov 24 Germany's powerful union IG Metall proposed Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug to replace Opel's deputy chairman Klaus Franz as top labour leader of the ailing European unit of General Motors.

With the backing of IG Metall, the 49-year old labour representative is almost certain to be elected as Franz's replacement in all duties including European works council boss and deputy supervisory board chairman.

Schaefer-Klug will have to fill large shoes, as Franz had at one point become the public face of Opel in 2009 when he helped ensure that Chancellor Angela Merkel would extend financial support to the German carmaker.

He will also have to wage battle with GM's management. Analysts believe Detroit will likely need to break a contract guaranteeing existing employment through the end of 2014 to cut away at the company's large German manufacturing base. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)