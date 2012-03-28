Volkswagen China exec to head sales at GM's Opel

FRANKFURT, March 28 General Motors unit
Opel appointed a 55-year-old executive from Volkswagen
to be its new chief of sales and marketing, the
company said on Wednesday.
Alfred Rieck, who was in charge of building up the China
business for VW's low-cost Czech brand Skoda, will start his new
job effective July 1.
"He has shown that he can manage a brand and increase its
sales and market share. He will play a key role in the new
positioning of Opel," Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke
said in a statement.
Predecessor Alain Visser switched internally to the global
marketing department of GM's Chevrolet brand.
The company's supervisory board began a meeting earlier on
Wednesday under the cloud of potential plant closures.