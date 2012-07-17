RPT-FEATURE-Pension or buyout? GM retirees make the tough call

By Cynthia Ramnarace
July 17 Is it better for existing retirees to
convert their pension to an annuity or to take a lump sum
payout?
That is the tricky choice thousands of former General Motors
Co employees must make by July 20. It is also a decision
that many more workers will make as other companies move
expensive pension plans off their balance sheets. Rival Ford
Motor Co, for example, will begin offering pension buyouts
this summer to 98,000 white-collar retirees and former employees
who are vested in its pension, potentially cutting roughly
one-third of Ford's U.S. pension liability.
GM informed 118,000 of its white-collar retirees of upcoming
changes to its pension program on June 1. At the crux of the
change is the decision by No. 1 U.S. automaker to get out of the
pension business by no longer administering the program that
puts a check in a retiree's bank account each month.
Of those 118,000, about 42,000 who retired between 1997 and
2011 will be offered the choice of a lump sum buyout or of
continuing their pension as an annuity through the Prudential
Insurance Company of America, a unit of Prudential Financial
Inc. An annuity is a fixed sum of money paid to someone
each year.
There is no decision to be made for GM's remaining 76,000
employees. Those who retired before 1997 will automatically
receive their pension through Prudential beginning in January.
Current pension-eligible employees and those who retired since
Dec. 1, 2011, will be offered a lump-sum or monthly pension
option at retirement payable by GM.
For retirees, each investment choice has risks. The lump-sum
option relies on workers to manage their savings to generate a
large enough return to match the current monthly pension amount.
The pension, to be paid as an annuity, puts faith in the health
of Prudential and its ability to maintain the payments
throughout the retirees' lifespans.
Here are the stories of how four retirees made their
investment decisions.
Richard Fusinski, 64, Cottonwood, Arizona
For Richard Fusinski, the buyout is not so much an offer as
an insult.
"There was a time I was going to leave General Motors, but
they told me what a big mistake that would be because of the
great retirement that I'd have," said Fusinski, who was a senior
engineering technician at the company's Warren, Michigan,
technical center when he retired in 2003 after 29 years. "Now
they're trying to screw that up."
Fusinski has done the math. He would need what he sees as an
unattainable 7-8 percent return on his six-figure, lump-sum
offer to earn him the same monthly amount he receives now from
his pension. He also chafes at the assumption that he will not
live past 75.
"They calculated the figure based on my monthly income from
GM lasting me another 10 1/2 years," said Fusinski. "There's no
possible way that that's going to be good for me. I take no
prescription drugs. I'm just extremely healthy. What if I lived
to 100? That's 35 years from now."
Moving his pension to Prudential "aggravates me," said
Fusinski. Currently, his pension is guaranteed through the U.S.
government's Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp (PBGC), which by law
will cover a maximum of roughly $56,000 per year in benefits for
those who started receiving payments from PBGC at age 65 or
later.
Once the annuity is transferred to Prudential, it no longer
has federal backing. Each plan will be covered by individual
state guaranty associations, which set their own limits.
In Arizona, where Fusinski lives, the Department of
Insurance is still waiting to hear from Prudential on whether
the pension would be considered an individual annuity covered up
to $100,000, or one of various types of unallocated pensions
issued to a group. If the latter, there is a chance there would
be no protection for Arizona's GM retirees were Prudential to go
out of business. This concern is very real for Fusinski.
"People keep on telling us what a great company Prudential
is, but look at how many big banks have gone belly-up," Fusinski
said. "I don't trust any of that in this economy. Just because a
company is big doesn't mean they're going to be around or that
they're going to manage your money properly."
Both GM and Prudential say that scenario, voiced by retirees
worried about the transfer, is unlikely thanks to safeguards in
the GM-Prudential agreement. Prudential must maintain a separate
account for the GM benefits plan, said Dave Roman, director of
financial communications at GM.
The account is protected from claims against creditors were
Prudential to have financial trouble, Roman noted. And
Prudential has agreed to make annuity payments from its general
account if payment obligations exceed the amount GM shifted to
create the new annuity.
Fusinski has chosen what he considers the lesser of two
evils: he is keeping his pension with Prudential. "There's only
one possible choice for me, which is to gamble that Prudential
may stay alive," he said.
Keith Pople, 62, Nashville, Tennessee
For Keith Pople, the decision of whether to take the lump
sum or stick with the pension hinges on two issues. First, can
he invest his lump sum and earn enough to cover his pension
amount? And second, if he stays with the annuity, what would the
survivorship benefits be for his wife?
"I'd like to go off into the sunset fat, dumb and happy with
my pension coming in every month, and then when I pass away my
wife is guaranteed a certain amount," said Pople, who was an IT
portfolio manager for GM when he retired in 2004 after 33 years.
"But now we have to figure out some other direction."
That other direction is complicated by one major issue:
Pople's recent battle with cancer. "I hope to live a normal
lifespan, but the odds are not with me," he said.
After meeting with his financial adviser, Pople feels
confident that by adding the lump sum to money in his individual
retirement account (IRA), he can come close to meeting the
income stream he is accustomed to from his GM pension.
Pople knows this is a gamble. "Nobody has a crystal ball,"
he said. "We could have a new president at the end of the year.
The markets may love him and shoot out of sight or they may not,
and they could tank. Who knows?"
But in the end, considering Pople's health issues, the lump
sum creates a more secure future for his wife. "The amount she
would receive at my death would be significantly reduced with
the Prudential plan," he said. "And if our investments continue
to perform, our son and daughter will have a decent amount of
money left to them."
Jody Sprague, 69, Macomb, Michigan
As the widow of a GM employee, Jody Sprague has been
collecting 65 percent of her husband's monthly pension, about
$2,500 a month as a survivor benefit, since his death in 2010.
That, plus Social Security and another small pension, have kept
her comfortable.
But how would the lump sum change her financial situation?
For the better, actually, said her financial planner, John
Schindler, senior vice president-investments of the Schindler
Group at UBS Financial Services in Birmingham, Michigan. If she
rolls the lump sum into her IRA, Schindler is confident that her
total investment will earn her $10,000 more per year than what
she currently earns on her investments. If she takes the lump
sum, Schindler is advising her to move her current strong
portfolio of income-producing stock, alternatives and bond
mutual funds into individual bond managers, which are safer and
more predictable.
"Don't just look at the negatives of, 'Hey, General Motors
is doing this or that to me,'" said Schindler. "There is
opportunity in this."
For Sprague, the increased income is enticing. But even more
important is knowing that the lump sum allows her to leave
whatever is left of the buyout to her children after her death.
"I feel like it is a gamble either way I go," said Sprague,
who decided just days ago to take the lump-sum option. "The
annuity would be there, but then there wouldn't be anything for
my kids. But with the pension, if I kick the bucket tomorrow,
the kids wouldn't get anything from that much money. With the
lump sum, they still would have what I have put away."
The math does not work out this way for everyone, said
Schindler. The fact that his client already has a strong
portfolio of stocks and bond mutual funds is a huge factor
leaning toward the lump-sum option. So too is her status as a
widow and her health history which includes cancer.
Schindler also recommends the lump sum to retirees who have
children with special needs or other loved ones, such as an
unmarried partner, whom they would like to provide for after
their death.
"If she had not had other income sources, our recommendation
to her would be 'keep the pension because you don't know how
long you would live,'" Schindler said. "But she has plenty of
financial resources to sustain her income if she lives longer."
Dennis Lasanen, 65, Defiance, Ohio
Dennis Lasanen spent 39 years as a GM employee, working as
an industrial engineer at several GM locations in Ohio and
Michigan. He retired in 2008, expecting that he and his wife
would live a simple-yet-comfortable, worry-free retirement. All
of those assumptions have been upended, Lasanen said.
"The concern here is that GM upper management views retirees
as liabilities," said Lasanen. "They want the new stock to
increase in value. Their thinking is that if they can reduce any
liability the investors would then consider buying the stock."
In Lasanen's opinion, GM's future should not be balanced on
the back of the workforce that brought the company to its
position as the biggest U.S. automaker. Not to mention the fact
that the lump sum offer does not provide an income equal to the
pension he currently receives. He is sticking with the pension
as a matter of preference, but also as a matter of principle.
"When I was hired as a college graduate over 42 years ago, I
was given the promise of a company pension in retirement," he
said. "What you are actually seeing is a company without much
soul."
GM has said that by getting out of the pension business, the
company -- which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 and
exited 40 days later -- is actually securing a safer financial
future for its retirees. Those 42,000 former employees had about
six weeks to decide their financial future. To fund the
transaction, GM will shift $29 billion from its pension plan
assets to Prudential and put in between $3.5 billion and $4.5
billion in cash.
"The fact is that Prudential is a strong company," said
Roman. "They're highly rated by crediting agencies. And right
now we are not investment-grade. They're the experts in the
pension space. We're the experts at building cars. We want to
get our investments and dollars into our products. That's
important for the future health of the company."
Lasanen, like others who make the same choice, hopes that
Prudential remains solvent for as many years as he and his wife
have left.
"You're finding yourself dealing with finances and
projections on retirement and additional worries that you never
thought you would have when you started working for the
company," he said. "It's a complete change."