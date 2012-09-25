GM, Peugeot to make small cars in Brazil - union

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
SOCHAUX, France, Sept 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors are working on plans to build small cars together in Brazil, a French union official said.
Under the tentative plan, confirmed by Brazilian unions, the allied automakers would pool production of two new models for Peugeot and Citroen and two for GM, Bruno Lemerle, of the CGT union, told reporters on Tuesday.
No decision has yet been taken on a production site, which could be an existing Peugeot or GM plant, or a new factory, Lemerle said.
Paris-based Peugeot had no comment on cooperation plans with GM, a spokesman said. Alliance working groups are scheduled to report back on joint programmes in late October.
Under their alliance announced in February, which saw GM take a 7 percent stake in Peugeot, the two car makers aim to save $2 billion annually within five years from purchasing, logistics and joint development of new vehicles and technologies.
Moves to build a future generation of Peugeot and Citroen family cars on the same technical base as GM's Opel Insignia are also advancing, Lemerle said on Tuesday.
German media reported earlier this month that GM had backed away from tentative plans to share its mid-sized car technology with Peugeot, weakening the rationale for their alliance.
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.