GM may write down Peugeot stake if Europe worsens -filing

DETROIT Aug 3 General Motors Co said it
may have to write down the value of its 7 percent stake in
French automaker Peugeot SA owing to the deepening
fiscal crisis in Europe that has hurt vehicle sales in the
region and stock prices.
GM said the economic uncertainty was "weighing heavily" on
the value of its stake in Peugeot, according to a quarterly
regulatory filing.
The largest U.S. automaker also described the decline as
"temporary." GM announced an alliance with Peugeot a little more
than five months ago.
"Should market conditions not recover in the near-term, we
may conclude the impairment is other-than-temporary, resulting
in an impairment charge," GM said.
GM paid 320 million euros, or $423 million, for its stake,
according to a March regulatory filing. Based on Peugeot's
current market value, a 7 percent share of the company is worth
146 million euros ($180.16 million).
"We currently have the ability and intent to hold the
investment until its fair value recovers," GM said.
The disclosure comes a day after GM reported
better-than-expected results in Europe. GM executives
acknowledged that region -- where the company sells the Opel and
Vauxhall brands -- remained challenging.
GM shares were up 4.5 percent at $20.00 on Friday afternoon
on the New York Stock Exchange.